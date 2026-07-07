Russians launched KAB strikes on Kharkiv: 1 person was killed and 16 were injured, including three children

On the afternoon of 7 July, Russian troops launched KAB strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Eleven people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district," he wrote.



Among them were three children from the same family: a 9-year-old girl and two boys aged 7 and 4. They suffered acute stress reactions.

Medical staff are providing the necessary care.

All the emergency services are on the scene.

The official later added that one person had died and that the number of casualties in the Shevchenkivskyi district had risen to 16, 11 of whom had suffered blast injuries, whilst a further five were experiencing acute stress reaction.

See more: Occupiers struck Kharkiv and eight settlements in region: 3 killed, 16 wounded. PHOTOS