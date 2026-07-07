88 enemy attacks on front since start of day: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 88 times.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Hirky, Yastrubshchyna, Tovstodubove, Kucherivka, Sopych, and Bachivsk came under attack; in Chernihiv region, Kliusy, Semenivka, and Buchky were affected. Khutir-Mykhailivskyi was hit by an airstrike.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the occupiers carried out 30 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Frontline sees 214 combat engagements: heaviest fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders tried seven times to break through the defense near the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, and Artilne, and toward the settlement of Khatnie.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out one attack toward the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Borova, Lyman, Ozerne, and Dibrova. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, and near Riznykivka and Zakitne.

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia; two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 29 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Ivanivka, Dorozhnie, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Myrne, and Serhiivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: Last of Russia’s 11 largest gasoline producers: Omsk Oil Refinery hit – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy tried four times to advance near Kalynivske and toward Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Hirke, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other sectors. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.

Read more: Enemy has stepped up pressure in east: fiercest fighting is taking place in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff. MAP