Frontline sees 214 combat engagements: heaviest fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

A total of 214 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The aggressor carried out one missile strike, using 68 missiles, conducted 62 air strikes involving 179 guided aerial bombs, used 5,733 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 2,208 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements with the enemy took place, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 27 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

Fighting in Kharkiv region

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units six times in the area of Vovchansk and Starytsia, and toward the settlements of Volokhivka, Izbytske and Chaikivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions at this time

Read more: "Gvardeyskoye" airfield in occupied Crimea, enemy ammunition depots and bridges in temporarily occupied territories have been hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

Eleven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Yampil, Nadiia and Novoselivka, and toward the settlements of Borova, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, Ozerne and Dibrova. Three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 23 attempts by the invaders to move forward toward the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the area of Riznykivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by Russian invaders were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia, and toward Stepanivka, Toretske, Kucheriv Yar and Vilne. One more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

The enemy carried out 32 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Filiia, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Serhiivka and Novopidhordne.

According to preliminary estimates, 33 occupiers were eliminated, and 16 were wounded here today. Two vehicles, one piece of special equipment and one UAV command post were destroyed. Four artillery systems, two enemy vehicles and 94 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 239 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Ternove and Kalynivske.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 203 combat engagements took place, AFU repelled 25 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance toward Lukianivske and in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

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