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Local residents in Russian Federation filmed Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles flying towards Votkinsk. VIDEO
During one of the attacks on regions of the Russian Federation, local residents filmed Ukrainian FP-5 ‘Flamingo’ cruise missiles flying overhead.
According to Censor.NET, the caption accompanying the published video states that several Ukrainian cruise missiles were heading towards the town of Votkinsk.
The video was filmed by eyewitnesses who observed the missiles flying across the sky during the attack on Russian regions.
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