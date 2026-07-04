Local residents in Russian Federation filmed Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles flying towards Votkinsk. VIDEO

During one of the attacks on regions of the Russian Federation, local residents filmed Ukrainian FP-5 ‘Flamingo’ cruise missiles flying overhead.

According to Censor.NET, the caption accompanying the published video states that several Ukrainian cruise missiles were heading towards the town of Votkinsk.

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The video was filmed by eyewitnesses who observed the missiles flying across the sky during the attack on Russian regions.

Watch more: Footage of two Flamingo missiles hitting defence plant in Russia’s Volgograd. VIDEO