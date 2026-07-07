Former MP Bereza to challenge NSDC sanctions in Supreme Court and ECHR: "Zelenskyy got tired of questions about Vova and ’Dynasty’"

Former MP Boryslav Bereza will appeal to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights over the NSDC sanctions imposed against him.

He said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Bereza is preparing a response to NSDC decision

According to the former MP, he is now preparing a response to the NSDC decision together with lawyers.

"I have already consulted with some ECHR judges, who said that I am guaranteed to win the case because this is a violation of human rights. Because they are trying to persecute me for freedom of speech," Bereza said.

He described how he learned about the sanctions: "About two weeks ago, an old acquaintance of mine who now works with the authorities warned me that Zelenskyy was tired of hearing questions from me about Vova and ‘Dynasty,’ which were driving him mad. He said that if I did not stop, Zelenskyy would punish me. Then I was offered to become softer and forget about criticizing Zelenskyy. Although anyone can be criticized. Moreover, some figures on Bankova Street may even like such criticism, which could lead to cooperation. As an example of positive cooperation between a blogger and the authorities, they cited Lachen: supposedly, the person does not receive a draft notice, has Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) protection, and knows what can and cannot be said. Choose this option and everything will be fine. I explained that I do not trade moral values for ‘thirty pieces of silver.’ And this morning, one of the NSDC members called me and said: ‘For the future, know that I did not sign it.’ I asked what he was talking about. The answer was: ‘Sanctions against you.’ That is how I found out."

Read more: Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against former MP Bereza (updated)

The former MP said that his bank account, which held UAH 13,000 and EUR 5,000, had already been blocked.

Bereza recalled that he has the Golden Cross award.

"Let Vova strip himself of awards. Let a person who has never fought and worked for Kolomoiskyi on 1+1 and in Maslyakov's KVN first shed at least a drop of his own blood and then say something. I have combat awards, such as the Golden Cross. I do not plan to return it. I am not Vova. He is a four-time draft dodger. And I am a war veteran with combatant status," he added.

Authorities have begun testing society on restrictions of freedom of speech

The former MP also drew attention to when exactly the sanctions were imposed against him: "Today, July 7, three events happened at the same time. First: it became known that the Pechersk court, in the person of Judge Vovk, banned the publication of an investigation into the brother of SBI chief Sukhachov, who, as it turned out, owns almost 150 real estate properties. Second: sanctions were imposed on me. Lawyers say that the orders for providers were written in such broad and detailed terms, listing all my information resources. It is clear that the ban is specifically for my information activities. Third: today they came to the owner of Babel. Moreover, this happened after the investigation into Skelia was published. So one can conclude that the authorities have begun testing society on how it will react if freedom of speech is restricted. The same thing happened in Russia. Now we see Zelenskyy trying to use this Russian practice in Ukraine."

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