Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against former MP Bereza (updated)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, imposing a number of sanctions.

The relevant decree was published on the website of the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Sanctions were imposed against 14 Russian citizens, including propagandists Maksim Kalashnikov, Ilya Tumanov, German Sadulayev, as well as Moscow City Duma deputy Maria Kiseleva.

At the same time, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against a citizen of Ukraine, former MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation Boryslav Bereza.

Read more: Bulgaria will veto new EU sanctions package against Russia, - Prime Minister Radev

Legal entities

The decree also imposed sanctions against eight legal entities, including the NGO Russia — Land of Opportunity, the Union of Writers of Russia, as well as regional branches of the "union" created in the occupied territories.

Another decree imposed sanctions against 42 Russian citizens and 30 legal entities resident in the Russian Federation.

The sanctions were imposed against suppliers of equipment for plants of Russia's military-industrial complex that manufacture components for missiles, as well as against Russian propagandists.

The list includes, in particular, the Burevisnyk center and KAM-Engineering.

Read more: EU has, for first time, agreed sanctions against Russia for full year, - media

Updated information

Bereza has already responded to the sanctions imposed against him.

"Four-time draft dodger Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against veteran Bereza. In general, having sanctions from both Putin and Zelenskyy at the same time is bingo! I wonder how they will explain this? Because if this is for exposing corruption and criticizing the authorities, it will be a bull's-eye," he wrote on Facebook.