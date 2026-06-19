Bulgaria will veto new EU sanctions package against Russia, - Prime Minister Radev
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that the country will veto the latest package of EU sanctions against Russia, as it could have a negative impact on the Bulgarian economy.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters.
Details
"There is a significant risk to the operation of Lukoil. We want it to be excluded from the list," he said.
Reuters notes that "Lukoil" is one of the largest retailers of motor fuel in Bulgaria and operates the country's only oil refinery in Burgas.
All these matters will have to be addressed within the EU's decision-making bodies. In what way have these sanctions so far stopped the war? And in what way have they helped peace at all?" Prime Minister added.
In addition, according to Radev, Bulgaria does not agree with the sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.
"This war has already moved beyond the trenches; it extends beyond economics and energy, we can see its impact on culture and sports and now it only remains for it to engulf religion as well," he said.
At the same time, he noted that Bulgaria would support the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
New package of sanctions against Russia
- As a reminder, on June 9, it was reported that the European Commission had presented the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, which will focus on energy, financial services and cryptocurrencies, trade, and fisheries.
- At the same time, Bulgaria stated that it does not support part of the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia. Specifically, this is due to the inclusion of Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, in the sanctions list.
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