21st package of EU sanctions against Russia has been presented: restrictions on energy, cryptocurrencies and fisheries

The European Commission has unveiled the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, which will focus on the energy sector, financial services and cryptocurrencies, trade and fisheries.

This was announced by EC President Ursula von der Leyen, reports Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

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What will be included in the new sanctions package?

"Today we are presenting the 21st package of sanctions. We are focusing on the sectors with the greatest impact, namely: energy, financial services and cryptocurrencies, trade, and this time, for the first time, we are including fisheries," she noted.

Restrictions in the energy sector are intended to curb Russia’s profits from oil sales, in particular by freezing the price cap on Russian oil.

"Our oil price cap has a built-in adjustment mechanism to align with the market. It was not designed for market shocks such as the one caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, so we propose simply suspending the adjustment until January next year. This will give oil markets time to stabilise, whilst maintaining pressure on Russia’s revenues," the President noted.

Read more: Von der Leyen will present EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia on June 9

Shadow fleet

"Today we are proposing to add a further 30 vessels to the list, in addition to the 632 already under sanctions. For the first time, we are also targeting vessels that assist the ‘shadow fleet’, for example by providing bunkering and other services, and we propose to target critical infrastructure, such as ports, airports or refineries that trade in or process Russian oil," von der Leyen added.

The EU is proposing to restrict the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to Russia, just as has already been done for oil tankers.

Financial restrictions

The 21st package also contains a series of financial and crypto restrictions: transaction bans on a further 31 Russian banks, as well as 20 banks, crypto firms or platforms and oil traders in third countries that have served sanctioned Russian entities and individuals or circumvented our measures. For the first time, the EU also wants to introduce the possibility of a complete ban on crypto-asset services for third countries.

Read more: Russia has lost up to $1.5 trillion due to Western sanctions, - Kallas

Trade

The EU is proposing new export restrictions on goods and technologies used by Russia’s defence industry.

"We are targeting a wider range of metals and alloys used in the aerospace and defence sectors. Regarding drones, we are proposing new export bans on ground support equipment, as well as jamming and launch systems, among other goods.

We are also proposing new import bans on a range of goods worth €60 million. This applies to certain metals, metal ores and car parts," added von der Leyen.

Fisheries

For the first time, the European Union is proposing significant restrictions on imports of certain fish products and a complete ban on others, notably cod.

"We will agree on trade restrictions for Belarus so that it cannot serve as a 'back door' for Russian trade," concluded the President of the European Commission.

Read more: Anyone who has fought against Ukraine could be banned from entering EU, - von der Leyen