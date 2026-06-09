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News EU sanctions against Russia
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Anyone who has fought against Ukraine could be banned from entering EU, - von der Leyen

Occupiers to be barred from entering the European Union: details

The 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia may include a ban on entry to the European Union for individuals who took part in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

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What is known?

"For the first time, we are proposing to ban entry to the European Union for anyone who has served in the Russian armed forces since the start of the war," said the President of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen added that "Europe will remain closed to anyone who took part in the invasion of Ukraine".

Read more: 21st sanctions package against Russia will be ready this week – European Commission

What happened beforehand?

  • Callas had previously stated that the first tranche of the €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine would be allocated to the purchase of drones.
  • It is understood that the 21st package of sanctions against Russia will be ready this week.
  • Von der Leyen will unveil the EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia on 9 June.

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Russia (13810) sanctions (2430) European Union (3450) Ursula von der Leyen (373)
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