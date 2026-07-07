Russia will not be able to capture rest of Donbas by end of 2027; it lacks forces to do so, - NATO

Photo: Суспільне Донбас

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ambitious plans to fully occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by the end of next year remain unrealistic.

A senior NATO official made this statement to journalists on the sidelines of the summit in Ankara, according to Censor.NET, which cites "EP".

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The failure of the Russian Federation’s plans

In response to a question about the likely timeframe the Russian Federation might need to attempt a full occupation of the remaining territories of the Donetsk region, the Alliance representative ironically referred to the invaders’ initial ambitions.

"According to Russian estimates, it should have taken them three days, but today we can see that there is constant, fierce fighting going on for these towns...", he said.

See more: Ukraine has strengthened its negotiating position thanks to its successes on front line and support of its partners, - Sybiha. PHOTO

No reliable forecasts for the Kremlin

The North Atlantic Alliance has urged people not to believe Russian propaganda claims about the alleged imminent collapse of the Ukrainian front line.

"So, all this means that I don’t think there are any credible assessments suggesting that Russia will be able to capture the belt of fortified cities at any point over the next year. It will take much longer – probably much longer," added the senior official.