Ruscists killed mother and her 15-year-old daughter in the Mykolaiv region: there are wounded, including child

Russian occupiers attacked the Mykolaiv region with KABs and drones, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Overnight, the occupiers attacked the Bashtanka District, reportedly with KAB bombs.

"As a result of the strike in the Horokhiv community, a family was affected; a mother and daughter—a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl—were killed. A 13-year-old girl was injured and has been hospitalized.

In another settlement within the community, a 39-year-old woman was injured and also hospitalized. As of this morning, the condition of both victims is serious but stable. Twenty private homes, an educational facility, and a power line were damaged—resulting in a power outage for consumers," the statement reads.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: five districts under attack by Russia, enterprises and petrol stations damaged, wheat fields ablaze. PHOTOS

On July 7, the occupiers struck the city of Ochakiv with a "Shahed/Gerbera"-type UAV. Windows in an apartment building and a car were damaged. There were no casualties.

The Kutsurub community was also targeted. There were no casualties.

Read more: Russia fired 7 missiles and 169 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces shot down 139 drones. INFOGRAPHICS