Russia fired 7 missiles and 169 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces shot down 139 drones. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 8 July, Russian occupation forces fired various types of missiles at Ukraine, as well as more than 160 UAVs.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What weapons did Russia use in the attack?
The Russian Federation launched two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the Black Sea, five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch sites: the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Bryansk Oblast – rf), 169 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas and ‘Parodiya’-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – Russian Federation, Donetsk – TOT, Hvardiiske, Chauda – TOT, Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
How did the air defence perform?
As of 08:00, air defence systems had shot down or neutralised 139 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country,
Five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles were recorded striking four locations and 20 attack UAVs striking 11 locations, whilst debris from downed UAVs was found at seven locations; furthermore, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles failed to reach their targets.
The enemy’s attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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