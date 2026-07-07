Ukraine has unveiled world’s first air defence system featuring autonomous drone and 3D LARAG system, which operates 100 per cent without pilot. VIDEO

Drone Industry

F-Drones showed field tests of the 100% autonomous copter-type LITAVR drone-interceptor, during which the target was destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The company has developed its own air defense complex, which combines the LITAVR interceptor drone and the 3D LARAG software. The system allows you to track the entire process of intercepting a target in real time - in 2D and 3D visualization.

The complex requires only the coordinates of the target, which can come from any radar via its own multi-protocol interface developed by F-Drones.

LITAVR autonomously takes off, autonomously enters the interception trajectory, autonomously overtakes the target and automatically captures it. A few hundred meters before the target, the interceptor slows down and accompanies it until the moment of confirmation of the hit by the operator. After receiving the Intercept command, LITAVR autonomously completes the mission and hits the target.

The entire interceptor flight takes place without the participation of a pilot. The operator's role is reduced to two actions: pressing Start to launch the UAV and Intercept to confirm the target hit. This approach corresponds to the human-in-the-loop principle, when the final decision is made by a human.

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Flight observation and target confirmation can be carried out from anywhere in the world thanks to the proprietary F-Drones remote control system, which has been effectively used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces for a long time.

The maximum range of the LITAVR interceptor is up to 65 km, and the operating ceiling is over 9 km.

Combat testing of the innovative technology and its integration into the army are planned in the near future.

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