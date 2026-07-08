NATO will provide 140 billion euros to Ukraine in 2026-2027. Russia has no chance of winning, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that NATO will confirm its continued support for Ukraine in 2026–2027 in the amount of 140 billion euros, so Russia has no chance of winning the war.

He made this statement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, according to Censor.NET, which cites Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

Merz is confident that after the summit, there will be a "new spirit" within NATO that will make the Alliance stronger.

"It will make NATO more united, and we will, of course, also discuss Ukraine. We will continue to help Ukraine. We have also launched a joint initiative in Europe for the next two years, 2026 and 2027, to provide Ukraine with 70 billion euros annually. Now it is entirely up to Russia to end this war, and we will do everything in our power today to achieve this and send a clear signal to Moscow: Russia has no chance of winning this war," the chancellor said.

He is convinced that the Russians "will not achieve their military objectives."

"The sooner we end this war, the better for Europe, the better for Russia, and the better for world peace," said Merz.

Read more: Rutte to Putin: Don’t play with NATO, you won’t be able to win

What will be discussed at the NATO summit?

According to the chancellor, the allies will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached at last year’s summit in The Hague regarding the strengthening of the defense efforts of European allies and Canada.

"We have achieved this. We have significantly improved defense efforts in most European Union member states and within NATO. We will discuss this today, and we will make NATO more European so that it can remain transatlantic," he explained.

In this regard, the chancellor cited the example of an agreement reached by Germany on Tuesday at the Defense Industry Forum between Canada, Norway, and Germany on cooperation in submarine construction.

"This will unite us for decades throughout the Atlantic region. From this perspective, defense will also become much more European and much more intensive," Merz is convinced.