Six regions of Ukraine left without electricity due to Russian attacks, - Ukrenergo

Due to new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, as of the morning of July 8, consumers in six regions of Ukraine were left without power. Energy workers are already working to restore the power grids where the security situation allows.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from NEC "Ukrenergo."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the company, new power outages caused by Russian shelling have been reported in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

"The enemy continues to attack Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure. As a result of enemy shelling, there are new power outages as of this morning," Ukrenergo reported.

In addition, due to a thunderstorm and strong gusts of wind, 10 communities in the Khmelnytskyi region were left without power, either completely or partially. Crews from the regional power company are already repairing the damaged power lines.

Ukrenergo also reported that as of 9:30 a.m., electricity consumption was 4.3% higher than at the same time the previous day. They attribute this to cloudy weather in most regions, which reduced the efficiency of residential solar power plants.

Energy experts recommend using high-power electrical appliances during the hours when solar power generation is at its most efficient—from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Read more: In summer, long power outages are possible due to heat and shelling of energy sector, - Ukrenergo