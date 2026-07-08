Woman was killed and four other people were injured when drone crashed in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District

As a result of a Russian drone attack on the capital, damage and a fire were reported in the Desnianskyi district. One person is known to have been killed and four others injured.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the drone struck a three-story non-residential building near the market.

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As a result of falling debris, the building sustained significant damage, and a large-scale fire broke out.

Units from the State Emergency Service, ambulance crews, and the police quickly arrived at the scene. While extinguishing the fire and clearing the rubble, rescuers discovered the body of a deceased woman.

Four other people sustained injuries of varying severity. Medical personnel provided first aid on the scene, after which all the victims were immediately hospitalized at the capital's hospitals.

Read more: Russian UAV crashed and exploded near gas distribution station in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv (updated)