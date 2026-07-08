US is putting pressure on Putin; I will speak with him today – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States is putting pressure on Vladimir Putin.

He said this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Trump was asked whether he was ready to put pressure on Putin if he did not want to end the war.

"We are putting pressure, a lot of pressure, on President Putin. I do not think he likes what is happening. A lot of pressure on Putin," he said.

The U.S. leader said he would call the Russian dictator today.

Read more: Putin spoke to Trump on phone: they agreed on visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia