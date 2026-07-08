US is putting pressure on Putin; I will speak with him today – Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States is putting pressure on Vladimir Putin.
He said this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
Trump was asked whether he was ready to put pressure on Putin if he did not want to end the war.
"We are putting pressure, a lot of pressure, on President Putin. I do not think he likes what is happening. A lot of pressure on Putin," he said.
The U.S. leader said he would call the Russian dictator today.
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