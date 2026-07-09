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News Patriot missiles for Ukraine
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Ukraine will soon receive new batch of missiles for Patriot system, but this is not enough, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine is set to receive a batch of PAC-3 missiles for its Patriot systems in the near future.

President Zelenskyy made this announcement in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"One batch is on its way; I won’t say when. One batch of PAC-3s – we’ve agreed on that. But that’s not enough.

The only right option is an alternative to the PAC-3," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, over the coming weeks they will try to bring together the countries that have joined the anti-ballistic coalition. 

"These are countries with manufacturing facilities that produce components for our future system, called Freya. This is our anti-ballistic system. We call it European; it will be chaired by Ukraine. It will comprise up to seven countries," added the head of state.

Read more: Dispute has arisen in Poland between government and president over transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine

What led up to this?

  • As a reminder, on 8 July, President Trump said that the US might grant Ukraine the right to independently manufacture missiles for the Patriot systems.
  • According to the WSJ, Ukraine has virtually run out of interceptor missiles for its Patriot air defence systems, which are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.
  • The Ukrainian Defence Minister, Fedorov, announced that work was underway to directly contract the purchase of PAC-3 missiles, something that had not been done before.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9320) Patriot (296)
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