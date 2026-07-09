Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on Russian oil industry facilities in Tver and Stavropol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported strikes on oil depots in Tver and Stavropol, a reserve fuel storage facility, an oil pumping station in Ufa, and a terminal in the Rostov region.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in his Telegram post.

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"Our troops are carrying out a plan of long-range sanctions in response to the protracted war and Russian strikes. Yesterday, we dealt significant blows to facilities that support the Russian oil industry and serve its military policy, the statement said."

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian Security Service troops struck two oil depots—in Stavropol and Tver. Both facilities are located approximately 500 kilometers from the front line.

Facilities deep within Russian territory were targeted

In addition, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a reserve fuel storage facility located approximately 800 kilometers from the front line.

An oil pumping station in Ufa, Russia, was also struck. This facility is located nearly 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine’s state border.

Another target was an oil loading terminal in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, located approximately 200 kilometers from the front line.

"I thank all our soldiers who make such results possible every day. We have long called on Russia to end this war, and every day of delay should bring the reality of war back to where it all began—in Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russia: It’s escalation that can help lead to end of war