Russians attacked minibus in Kherson with drone: eight people are known to have been injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Today, 9 July, Russian troops once again struck a minibus in Kherson, resulting in civilian casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"Russian terrorists struck a minibus in the centre of Kherson with a drone," the statement reads.
It is noted that civilians were among those injured as a result of the attack.
According to Prokudin, the details are being verified.
Update
According to Yaroslav Shanko, head of the CMA, there are currently 8 known wounded. All of them have blast injuries, closed head injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. They are under medical supervision.
The exact number of casualties is currently being determined. Preliminary reports indicate there were no fatalities.
Consequences of the strike
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