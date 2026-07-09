Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of July 9 – Air Force

Russian attack drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace on the evening of July 9.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy targets

At 6:34 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Mykolaiv from the north. A UAV in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, heading south.

At 7:18 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information

At 9:02 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Chornomorske/Pivdenne.

At 9:03 p.m. — Another jet-powered UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

At 9:37 p.m. — Kharkiv region: a UAV near Staryi Saltiv. Sumy region: a UAV heading toward Konotop.

At 9:54 p.m. — KAB launches toward Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv region.

At 10:08 p.m. — A UAV over Chernihiv.

At 10:16 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: a group of UAVs heading toward Synelnykove.

Stay in safe places during the air alert!

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