UAVs attacked Azov: oil depot and optical-mechanical plant are on fire. VIDEO

On the night of 10 July, a series of explosions rocked the Rostov Region of Russia. Drones struck an oil depot and the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in the city of Azov.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Exilenova +.

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The attack caused several fires to break out in the city. The largest fire broke out at the oil depot, as confirmed by OSINT analysts.

The Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant, which specialises in the production of optoelectronic, radar, and high-precision systems and forms part of the Russian defence-industrial complex, was also hit.

Local Telegram channels reported a series of explosions in various districts of the Rostov region. A missile alert was issued in the region, and the Russian authorities announced that air defence forces were in action.

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What is known about the targeted facilities?

The Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant Joint-Stock Company (JSC "AOMZ") is a machine-building and instrument-making enterprise located in the city of Azov in the Rostov Region. The plant specialises in the production of optoelectronic, radar, and high-precision systems and forms part of the defence-industrial complex.

The oil depot is situated near the Azov seaport and is used for the storage and transhipment of light petroleum products. It forms part of the city’s fuel and logistics infrastructure, serving both civilian and potentially military transport operations. Due to its proximity to the port, the facility is able to facilitate the shipment of fuel by road, rail and sea.