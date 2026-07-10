Ukraine’s peace proposals have support within Putin’s circle as well – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s proposals on how to bring peace closer have support not only among Ukraine’s partners but also within the circle of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Kyiv’s peace proposals have support within the dictator’s circle

The head of state noted that Ukraine’s Defence Forces had achieved new results in their long-range sanctions against Russia.

"The gasoline crisis in Russia is deepening, quite rightly, in response to Putin’s unwillingness to end this war. We have presented proposals on how to bring peace closer, and we have support not only among our partners around the world but also within Putin’s circle—for peace. They understand what is happening and that there is no alternative to peace. This sentiment will grow in Russia. Today, our long-range strikes reached several regions of Russia itself, as well as facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the head of state said.

He thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their precision.

Read more: Trump seeks peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia after massive shelling of Kyiv – White House

"Long-range sanctions"

"The Security Service of Ukraine’s long-range sanctions operation is also proceeding well. We will strengthen this area further: our soldiers must have significantly greater capabilities to reach the Russian occupiers precisely where they bring war to Ukraine from—on Russian territory," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Russia will not agree to ceasefire on front line, - Lavrov