Trump seeks peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia after massive shelling of Kyiv – White House

US President Donald Trump seeks to put an end to "senseless killings" and supports the immediate conclusion of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by a France-Presse correspondent, citing a representative of the US leader’s administration at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

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Washington’s position: optimism about an agreement

The Trump administration responded to one of Russia’s largest missile and drone attacks on Kyiv by calling for a peace agreement to be signed as soon as possible between the warring parties.

"President Trump has a humanitarian heart and wants this war settled so the senseless killing ends. The President and his team have worked very hard to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and he remains optimistic that we’ll ultimately get a peace deal done," the White House said.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 killed, rubble clearance continues in Darnytskyi district

Massive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 2, Russian troops launched 496 UAVs of various types and 74 missiles of various air-, ground- and sea-based types at Ukraine.

Kyiv was the main target of the attack. The Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts came under attack.

As a result of the shelling, apartment buildings and private residential houses, non-residential buildings, an emergency medical service substation, a business center, market grounds and parked cars were damaged and partially destroyed. In total, more than 130 buildings were affected.

Due to the aftermath of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily changed.

Earlier, the overnight Russian attack on Kyiv was condemned by the UK Prime Minister, the German and French foreign ministries, the EU’s top diplomat, the President of Romania, the UN Secretary-General and others.

Read more: European Commissioner Kos on Russia’s strike on Ukraine: Our condemnation must be accompanied by strong support