Polish Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz to visit Volyn region on July 11

On Saturday, 11 July, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz will visit the Volyn region to take part in commemorations for those killed in the region during the Second World War.

He announced this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Visit on the anniversary of the Volyn tragedy

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that for many years, Bishop of Lutsk of the Roman Catholic Church Vitalii Skomarovskyi has held memorial ceremonies for the victims on this day.

As a reminder:

Ahead of the anniversary of the Volyn tragedy, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he expected Ukraine to reassess the events but urged Polish officials to restrain their "excessive emotions."

Read more: I would rather have Polish Patriot systems shoot down Russian missiles over Kyiv than over Warsaw – Polish Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz