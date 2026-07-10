I would rather have Polish Patriot systems shoot down Russian missiles over Kyiv than over Warsaw – Polish Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has commented on the political scandal that erupted in Warsaw over the transfer of missiles for Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

He made the remarks on TVN24, Censor.NET reports.

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Criticism from Polish officials

Kosiniak-Kamysz commented on remarks by officials close to President Karol Nawrocki and opposition parties who criticised the government for transferring several air defence missiles to Ukraine.

The previous day, Marcin Przydacz, an official close to the Polish president, publicly criticised the government’s move and asked: "Is this treason or simply stupidity?"

Read more: Zelenskyy and Nawrocki met on sidelines of NATO summit: It is important for countries to maintain mutual understanding

In response, Kosiniak-Kamysz reminded Przydacz that military assistance to Ukraine was in Poland’s national interest.

"I will defend this decision, which was made by me and the government. I ask Minister Przydacz about the nonsense he is spouting: is it treason or stupidity? Yesterday, NATO said that we must all support Ukraine. Ukraine’s defeat in the war against Russia is the worst-case scenario for us. I would rather have our Patriot systems shoot down Russian missiles over Kyiv than over Warsaw. Those who criticise Poland’s support for Ukraine have lost their minds. It infuriates me," the minister said.

Read more: Dispute has arisen in Poland between government and president over transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Background

It was previously reported that Poland had disclosed details of the military assistance Warsaw had provided to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The deliveries included PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, which sparked controversy in Poland. Warsaw and Kyiv have also resumed talks on transferring MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Read more: Sikorski supported declassification of information on Poland’s military aid to Ukraine