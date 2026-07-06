Poland discloses data on military aid to Ukraine since 2022

The Polish government has published previously classified data on military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The equipment handed over included tanks, MiG-29 aircraft, Mi-24 helicopters and missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

This was reported by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, cited by the Polish outlet RMF24, Censor.NET reports.

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The era of large-scale deliveries: results of 2022-2023

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the lion’s share of the technical re-equipment of the Ukrainian army from Polish military reserves took place during the first two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"As for equipment and ammunition in 2022-2023, various types of military equipment were transferred," the head of Poland’s Defense Ministry said.

The approximate total value of the transferred weapons amounted to 15 billion zlotys (equivalent to about 3.5 billion euros).

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Reports from the new government

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that in 2022 and 2023, Poland transferred to Ukraine:

T-72, PT-91 and Leopard 2A4 tanks;

armored personnel carriers and Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles;

BRDM and BWP-1 vehicles;

artillery equipment: AHS Krab, 2S1 Gvozdika, BM-21, 120 mm and 60 mm mortars;

Warmate and FlyEye unmanned aerial vehicles;

MiG-29 aircraft;

Mi-24 helicopters;

the Wega S-200 surface-to-air missile system.

The Polish Defence Minister added that from 2024 to the present day, Warsaw has provided Ukraine with 1.55 billion zlotys in aid (around 350 million euros). It should be noted that the government of current Prime Minister Donald Tusk began work in December 2023.

"These were the times of our predecessors. Today, they do not want to mention that they transferred this equipment. I will not only remind them of this, but I will also defend them in these decisions," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

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Further aid from 2024

He also said that since 2024, Poland has transferred to Ukraine:

PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system;

the ScanEagle unmanned aerial system;

missiles, aerial bombs, anti-tank guided missiles and rounds for grenade launchers;

equipment, accessories and spare parts for aviation and armored vehicles and Neva anti-aircraft systems;

ammunition for tanks, artillery and mortars, as well as individual equipment for soldiers.

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