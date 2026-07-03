Sybiha offers Poland "package of crisis-response steps" to improve relations with Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during an official visit to Warsaw. The Ukrainian side presented a set of crisis-response measures between the two neighboring countries.

Sybiha reported this on X, Censor.NET informs.

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Consultations, historians, and the authority of the church

The package of crisis-response steps proposed by Sybiha is intended to move emotional public discussions into the realm of pragmatic and systematic expert work. The project contains three key tools:

Launching permanent direct consultations between the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Poland;

permanent direct consultations between the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Poland; Organizing a special meeting of expert historians on World War II who had previously taken part in a joint Polish-Ukrainian congress in May;

a special meeting of expert historians on World War II who had previously taken part in a joint Polish-Ukrainian congress in May; Appealing to religious leaders of both countries to use their authority in the bilateral dialogue.

Read more: Ukraine is not sharing drone technology with Poland due to historical disputes, - Kosiniak-Kamysz

According to Sybiha, the ministers noted that significant progress had been made over the past year and a half in overcoming sensitive issues of the historical past.

Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) issue and respect for independence

"Exhumations have resumed, and the work of the historical congress has continued. Ukraine will continue to issue permits for search and exhumation operations. I once again confirmed to Radek that the Ukrainian military’s choice of the name of a military unit had no anti-Polish subtext. We respect the history of others and expect the same attitude from our partners toward our own history and independence," Sybiha emphasized regarding the naming of a military unit after UPA heroes.

Cooperation between Ukrainian and Polish companies, including joint projects as part of Ukraine’s reconstruction, and the results of the Recovery Conference in Gdańsk were also in focus during the talks.

Read more: Ukraine needs not statements, but decisions after Russia’s night terror, - Sybiha

Position of Polish Foreign Ministry: constructiveness instead of emotion

The Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed the constructive tone of the talks. Polish diplomats emphasized that truth, mutual respect, and remembrance of the victims of tragedies remain the foundation of bilateral relations.

Warsaw also called the current stage of exhumation approvals "the best in many years."