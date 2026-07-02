Ukraine is not sharing drone technology with Poland due to historical disputes, - Kosiniak-Kamysz
Poland believes that Ukraine is not sharing drone technology with them due to a historical dispute.
This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.
What is known
According to him, discussions regarding the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone technology have been ongoing for several months.
"Initially, they agreed to such a resolution, but today they are not honouring the agreement," he said.
Historical Disputes
As for why Ukraine is not doing this, Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that Kyiv, for domestic political reasons, is prioritizing historical disputes with Poland.
"I think this stems from the strategy they have adopted now — that a conflict rooted in history is what is currently building President Zelenskiy's image," the minister said.
He added that this approach fuels support for far-right parties in Poland, which seek to exploit anti-Ukrainian sentiment.
Relations with Poland
It is also noted that Poland has been one of Ukraine’s strongest allies since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, providing military aid and serving as a key logistics hub for Western assistance.
However, relations have periodically become strained due to disputes over historical issues and agricultural imports.
The most recent tensions arose after Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest state award amid a dispute over a Ukrainian military unit named after UPA heroes.
Scandal over the unit named after the Heroes of the UPA
- Tensions in Ukrainian-Polish relations flared up after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on 26 May awarding the Separate Special Operations Centre "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary designation "in the name of the Heroes of the UPA". The text of the document stated that the decision had been taken with the aim of "restoring the historical traditions of the national army".
- On 29 May, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced his intention to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle – Poland’s highest honour, which had been awarded to him in 2023 by the then Polish President Andrzej Duda.
- Former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lech Wałęsa, in a gesture of protest, demonstratively removed the badge featuring the Ukrainian flag that he always wore, and accused Zelenskyy of "honouring UPA bandits", which, in his words, "offended him personally and all the Poles who were killed".
- Bartosz Cichocki, the former Polish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, officially returned the Order of Merit, which Zelenskyy had awarded him in 2022, in response to the same decision.
- Marcin Przydacz, Head of the International Policy Bureau at the Office of the President of Poland, stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should personally telephone his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki and formally apologise for naming the Special Operations Forces unit ‘after the Heroes of the UPA’.
- Subsequently, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.
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