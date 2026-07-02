Ukraine is not sharing drone technology with Poland due to historical disputes, - Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland believes that Ukraine is not sharing drone technology with them due to a historical dispute.

This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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What is known

According to him, discussions regarding the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone technology have been ongoing for several months.

"Initially, they agreed ‌to ⁠such a resolution, but today they are not honouring the agreement," he said.

Read more: Poland has still not handed over promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine: it is waiting for Kyiv’s drone technology

Historical Disputes

As for why Ukraine is not doing this, Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that Kyiv, for domestic political reasons, is prioritizing historical disputes with Poland.

"I think this stems from the strategy they have adopted now — that a conflict rooted in history is ⁠what is ​currently building President Zelenskiy's image," the minister ​said.

He added that this approach fuels support for far-right parties in Poland, which seek to exploit anti-Ukrainian sentiment.

Read more: Former Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki spoke out against halting aid to Ukraine due to UPA scandal: "It would be better if Ukrainian soldiers died"

Relations with Poland

It is also noted that Poland has been one of Ukraine’s strongest allies since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, providing military aid and serving as a key logistics hub for Western assistance.

However, relations have periodically become strained due to disputes over historical issues and agricultural imports.

The most recent tensions arose after Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest state award amid a dispute over a Ukrainian military unit named after UPA heroes.

Read more: Nawrocki described passing of law on National Pantheon of Ukraine as ’escalation’

Scandal over the unit named after the Heroes of the UPA