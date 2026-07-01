Nawrocki described passing of law on National Pantheon of Ukraine as ’escalation’

The Office of the President of Poland, headed by Karol Nawrocki, has criticised the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of the law establishing the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement from the Office of the President of Poland, published on the social media platform X.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Warsaw has spoken of an "escalation"

The statement notes that the passing of the law on the National Pantheon is "the next step in a series of escalatory actions" following the Ukrainian authorities’ decision in late May to name one of the military units after the "heroes of the UPA".

The Office also stated that the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, "was right" when he criticised the Ukrainian authorities and announced his intention to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.

The Law on the Pantheon was passed by the Verkhovna Rada

On 1 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law establishing the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously tabled a bill on the matter in parliament. According to Mykyta Poturaiev, chair of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, the Pantheon will be established in several stages, involving academics, the public, government bodies and the Ukrainian people.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Verkhovna Rada backed the draft law on the Ukrainian National Pantheon. The decision was supported by 287 MPs.