Polish President Karol Nawrocki will seek to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stripped of Poland’s highest award over his decision to name an elite unit of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces after Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Onet. Nawrocki made the statement on Friday.

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What is known

"By giving a Ukrainian unit the name ‘Heroes of the Heroes of Ukrainian Insurgent Army’, the President of Ukraine has provided the best material and plenty of oxygen for Russian propaganda. I am very critical of this decision," Nawrocki said.

He noted that a meeting of the Chapter of the Order of the White Eagle would take place on 8 June.

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"I have proposed including the issue of stripping Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the order on the agenda," Nawrocki said.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was awarded the Order of the White Eagle in 2023 by then-President Andrzej Duda.

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Background

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted the honorary name "named after Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army" to the North Separate Special Operations Center of the Special Operations Forces.