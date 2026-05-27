Zelenskyy honors Special Operations Forces soldiers on 10th anniversary of creation of Special Operations Forces. PHOTOS

On the Day of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SOF soldiers at one of the command posts, congratulated them on the 10th anniversary of the creation of the SOF, presented them with state awards, handed over a battle flag, conferred an honorary name and spoke with the SOF military command.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported on the website of the Office of the President.

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The Head of State thanked the special operations soldiers for their service to Ukraine, extraordinary courage and strong daily results.

"The Special Operations Forces have gone through all the battles of this war that were the most difficult, brutal, and important for Ukrainians: from the defense of Kyiv to the liberation of Zmiinyi Island, from fighting in Donbas to the Kursk operation, which became one of the most tangible steps toward bringing the war back to Russian territory, where it began. The President also thanked SOF soldiers for carrying out missions in southern Ukraine, in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, and in the border areas, in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts," he stressed.

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Separately, the Head of State noted the SOF’s missions in the area of long-range sanctions against Russia for the war. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian deep strikes by the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, missile units and intelligence agencies are always very special and important missions.

"Not only because this is the most effective way to limit Russia’s desire to continue this war against us, primarily through strikes on Russian oil industry facilities and their military plants. But also because, for the first time in the history of Russian aggressions, our deep strikes have opened up Russia’s deep rear for entirely fair responses to Russian aggression. Responses from the nation against which Moscow started this war. Russia must remember that destroying peace has consequences. And everything that helps with this is important," the President stressed.

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The SOF also help ensure resistance in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"I thank you for organizing such special, difficult, complex but very important measures, for supporting resistance and for creating exactly the kind of problems for the occupier that it deserves," the Head of State said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that, given the complexity of all SOF missions, Ukraine remembers those who defend Ukrainian independence and territory at the cost of their own lives. The fallen soldiers were honored with a moment of silence.

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Presented with awards

The President presented awards to 25 Ukrainian defenders, including two Heroes of Ukraine who received the Order of the Gold Star. Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Cross of Military Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi (2nd and 3rd classes), the Orders for Courage, (2nd and 3rd classes), the Order of Princess Olha (3rd class), the Order of Danylo Halytskyi and the Medal for Military Service to Ukraine.

Honorary name "named after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army" conferred

The Head of State also handed over a battle flag to the 144th Separate Special Operations Center of the SOF and conferred the honorary name "named after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army" on the North Separate Special Operations Center of the SOF.