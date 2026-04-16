Ukrainian people receive Four Freedoms award: presented to Zelenskyy in Netherlands. PHOTOS

In the Dutch city of Middelburg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people, received the Four Freedoms Awards for courage and resilience in the fight for freedom.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

The award was presented by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Elisabeth Roosevelt Johnston, in the presence of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Princess Beatrix.

Read more: Russia is betting on war and does not deserve any easing of global policies or lifting of sanctions, - Zelenskyy

Moment of silence

Addressing participants in the award ceremony, the president said that today is another difficult day in Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy to visit Netherlands on Thursday – media

"In just one night, Russia launched nearly 300 attack drones, 19 ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, dozens of people were injured and, regrettably, there were fatalities in Odesa, Kyiv and Dnipro," the statement says.

Those present observed a minute of silence in memory of those whose lives were taken by Russia’s war.

Read also: Russia is banking on war and does not deserve any softening of global policy or lifting of sanctions, says Zelenskyy





Massive shelling on 16 April