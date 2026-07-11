261 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours: fiercest fighting took place in Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Lyman sectors, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 10 July 2026, 261 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 105 air strikes, dropping 291 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 7,360 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,822 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 106 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,490 personnel. Eight tanks, ten armoured fighting vehicles, 74 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, four air defence systems, three ground-based robotic systems, 1,294 unmanned aerial vehicles and 361 enemy vehicles were also destroyed.

Situation in the North

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the occupiers carried out two air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 47 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,417,770 personnel (+1,490 in the last 24 hours), 12,116 tanks, 45,754 artillery systems, 24,922 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 12 times in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman and Kozacha Lopan, and in the direction of the settlements of Novovasylivka, Bilyi Kolodyazh, Izbytske and Zarubinka.

In the Kupiansk sector, no enemy offensive operations were recorded.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 23 times, attacking in the areas around the settlements of Drobysheve and Ridkodub, and in the direction of the settlements of Chervonyi Stav, Borova, Lyman, Ozerne, Dibrova and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 29 assaults towards the settlements of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Mykolaivka and in the areas of Riznykivka and Zakytne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out six attacks in the areas around the settlement of Fedorivka Druha and towards Vasyutynske, Nikonorivka and Tykhonivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka and Rusyn Yar.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 38 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Toretsk, Novomykolaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sofiivka and towards the settlements of Vilne, Kucheriiv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Matyashieve, Myrne, Novopavlivka, Shevchenko and Serhiivka," the statement reads.

Read more: Defence Forces strike 18 enemy vessels, oil refinery, oil terminal and other enemy facilities – General Staff

The situation in the South

According to the General Staff, on the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the Ternove area.

On the Huliaipillia sector, the occupiers carried out 18 attacks towards the settlements of Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilsk, Sviatopetrivka, Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilsk, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, and in the Dobropillia area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched a single assault on our defenders’ positions near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected. Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Read more: Fiercest battles ongoing in Sloviansk direction. Frontline sees 81 combat engagements overall – General Staff