Defence Forces strike 18 enemy vessels, oil refinery, oil terminal and other enemy facilities – General Staff

On the night of 10 July, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military and economic potential, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of important enemy military-economic and military targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ilsky oil refinery

The Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was struck once again.

Explosions followed by a fire were recorded on the premises. The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are being assessed.

According to the General Staff, the Ilsky refinery is one of the largest oil-processing facilities in southern Russia. It has a designed capacity of up to 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery produces petrol, diesel fuel and other petroleum products used, among other purposes, to support the aggressor state’s military logistics.

Read more: Defence Forces have struck two oil refineries, "Borisoglebsk" airfield, six tankers and bridges used by Russians

Strike on oil terminal and oil depot

The Kurgannefteprodukt oil terminal in Taganrog, Russia’s Rostov region, and the Azovnefteprodukt oil depot in Azov, Rostov region, were also struck.

A fire was recorded at the terminal, while explosions and smoke were reported at the oil depot. The extent of the damage and the results of the strikes are being assessed.

The Kurgannefteprodukt oil terminal receives, stores and transships petroleum products in Russia’s Azov Sea region.

The Azovnefteprodukt oil depot is an important fuel infrastructure facility in the Rostov region used to stockpile and distribute fuels and lubricants. Both facilities are also used in support of the Russian military.

Watch more: Unmanned aerial vehicle forces struck "Slavyansky" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Strikes on Russian vessels

Thirteen tankers, three dry cargo ships, a ferry and an enemy support vessel were hit.

The extent of the damage and the results of the strikes are being assessed.

The aforementioned vessels are used to support Russia’s military logistics and transport fuels and lubricants, military cargo and other supplies needed to wage armed aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Twelve tankers, tugboat, dry cargo ship, oil terminal and enemy ammunition depot have been struck, - General Staff

NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex

In addition, the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil-processing complex in Russia’s Leningrad region was struck once again.

The results of the strike are being assessed.

The NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex is one of the largest gas-condensate processing and light petroleum product manufacturing facilities in the Russian Federation. It processes approximately seven million tonnes of gas condensate per year. The facility is involved in supplying the occupation army.

An enemy fuel and lubricant depot near Rozivka in the Zaporizhzhia region was also struck.