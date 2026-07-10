Fiercest battles ongoing in Sloviansk direction. Total of 81 clashes across frontline – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defence Forces positions 81 times.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s frontline update as of 4 p.m. on 10 July, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements came under attack in the Sumy region: Korenok, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Hirky, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Neskuchne, Ulanove, Holyshivske, Budky and Malushyne. In the Chernihiv region, Kliusy and Liady were shelled. Karpovychi and Mala Slobidka came under air strikes.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the occupiers carried out two air strikes, dropping five KABs, and shelled settlements and Ukrainian positions 16 times, including once with a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made three attempts to breach the defences near Starytsia and Lyman and towards Novovasylivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

See more: 219 combat clashes recorded at front: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attempts by the invaders to advance towards Chervonyi Stav, Borova, Lyman, Ozerne and Dibrova and near Drobyshove. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 26 enemy attacks towards Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka and near Riznykivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders carried out two attacks near Fedorivka Druha and towards Vasiutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia and Stepanivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

Read more: Twelve tankers, tugboat, dry cargo ship, oil terminal and enemy ammunition depot have been struck, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 21 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Toretske, Novomykolaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske and towards Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Matiasheve, Myrne and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Ternove.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled six enemy attacks towards Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one assault on Ukrainian positions towards Shcherbaky.

Read more: Two defense industry facilities in Bryansk region, the oil depot at "Belgorod" airfield, and bridges in occupied Crimea have been struck, - General Staff

No enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

No significant changes are currently taking place in other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.