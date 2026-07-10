Fiercest battles ongoing in Sloviansk direction. Total of 81 clashes across frontline – General Staff
Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defence Forces positions 81 times.
This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s frontline update as of 4 p.m. on 10 July, Censor.NET reports.
Strikes on Ukraine
Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements came under attack in the Sumy region: Korenok, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Hirky, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Neskuchne, Ulanove, Holyshivske, Budky and Malushyne. In the Chernihiv region, Kliusy and Liady were shelled. Karpovychi and Mala Slobidka came under air strikes.
Situation in the north
In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the occupiers carried out two air strikes, dropping five KABs, and shelled settlements and Ukrainian positions 16 times, including once with a multiple launch rocket system.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made three attempts to breach the defences near Starytsia and Lyman and towards Novovasylivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.
According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Kupiansk sector.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attempts by the invaders to advance towards Chervonyi Stav, Borova, Lyman, Ozerne and Dibrova and near Drobyshove. Two attacks are ongoing.
In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 26 enemy attacks towards Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka and near Riznykivka and Zakitne.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders carried out two attacks near Fedorivka Druha and towards Vasiutynske.
In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia and Stepanivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 21 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Toretske, Novomykolaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske and towards Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Matiasheve, Myrne and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Ternove.
Hostilities in the south
In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled six enemy attacks towards Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka and Huliaipilske.
In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one assault on Ukrainian positions towards Shcherbaky.
No enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi sector.
No significant changes are currently taking place in other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.
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