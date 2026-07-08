219 combat clashes recorded at front: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions – General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, July 8, 219 combat clashes have taken place at the front.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy launched one missile strike using four missiles, carried out 52 air strikes, and dropped 176 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,977 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,169 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks. In addition, the occupiers carried out 32 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Read more: Two defense industry facilities in Bryansk region, the oil depot at "Belgorod" airfield, and bridges in occupied Crimea have been struck, - General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units near Hoptivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, today the enemy carried out two assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Kivsharivka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,413,510 people (+1,260 per day), 12,100 tanks, 45,569 artillery systems, 24,903 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in eastern Ukraine

Eight attempts by the invaders to advance were recorded in the Lyman direction near Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Yampil, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 23 attempts by the invaders to move forward near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, and Riznykivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. One more combat clash is ongoing.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near the settlement of Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults near the settlements of Stepanivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

The enemy carried out a total of 26 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Svitlé, Hulive, Pokrovsk, Myrne, Matiasheve, Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Nykanorivka, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Kotlyne, and Udachne. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 37 occupiers were eliminated and 10 wounded here today. One artillery system, one vehicle, and one unit of the enemy’s special equipment were destroyed. Three artillery systems, two vehicles, and one enemy UAV control point were damaged. A total of 262 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Since start of day, occupying forces have attacked Defence Forces’ positions 55 times, - General Staff

Situation in the south

Our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka direction near Voskresenka.

Twenty-one attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole direction near the settlements of Hirke, Huliaipilske, Rybne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, Novoselivka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded today. No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions, the General Staff added.

Read more: More than 90,000 shellings, over 7,300 clashes and 8,200 KABs: Ministry of Defense spoke about situation on front in June