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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,413,510 people (+1,260 per day), 12,100 tanks, 45,569 artillery systems, 24,903 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already neutralized over 1.413 million occupiers

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,413,510 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 8, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,413,510 (+1,260) people (killed and wounded) 
  • tanks — 12,100 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles—24,903 (+4) units
  • artillery systems—45,569 (+61) units
  • MLRS - 1,918 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems — 1,478 (+0) units
  • aircraft—436 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems—1,853 (+5) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs — 396,920 (+2,074) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,887 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks — 117,547 (+462) units
  • special equipment - 4,398 (+4) units

Watch more: Operation Auchan: Defence Forces strike 1,180 targets and thwart Russia’s mechanized offensive for six months. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Hunting Russian UAV operators: warriors of 33rd SAR thwart rotation of two Russian teams. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12137) Armed Forces HQ (5340) liquidation (3106)
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