Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,413,510 people (+1,260 per day), 12,100 tanks, 45,569 artillery systems, 24,903 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,413,510 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 8, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,413,510 (+1,260) people (killed and wounded)
- tanks — 12,100 (+3) units
- armored combat vehicles—24,903 (+4) units
- artillery systems—45,569 (+61) units
- MLRS - 1,918 (+1) cases.
- Air defense systems — 1,478 (+0) units
- aircraft—436 (+0) units
- helicopters - 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems—1,853 (+5) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs — 396,920 (+2,074) units
- cruise missiles - 4,887 (+0) units
- ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks — 117,547 (+462) units
- special equipment - 4,398 (+4) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password