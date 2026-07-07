Hunting Russian UAV operators: warriors of 33rd SAR thwart rotation of two Russian teams. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators continue to systematically reduce the number of those operating Russian UAVs on the front line.

According to Censor.NET, fighters of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) successfully struck two Russian UAV operator teams precisely at the moment of their rotation.

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The occupiers attempted to rotate personnel at their positions, but Ukrainian troops detected their movement in time and carried out precise strikes.

As a result, two locations of Russian drone operators were hit, and the enemy’s rotation attempt was successfully disrupted.

The video was released by servicemen of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment.

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