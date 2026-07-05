Since start of day, occupying forces have attacked Defence Forces’ positions 55 times, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on Sunday, 5 July, Russian occupying forces have attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces 55 times.

This is stated in the summary issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Sopych, Holyshivske, Ulanove and Bachivsk were hit; in the Chernihiv region, the settlements of Liady and Yasna Polyana were hit. The enemy also carried out air strikes on the areas surrounding the settlements of Ulanove and Tovstodubove.

The situation in the north

No attempts by the enemy to advance were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; however, the occupiers carried out one air strike using a single guided bomb and fired on our troops’ positions and populated areas on 22 occasions.

Read more: Syrskyi visits combat units in Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions: steps adjusted to improve operational situation

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders have made seven attempts to breach the defences in the areas around the settlements of Izbytske, Starytsia, Vilcha and Shevyakivka; three clashes are currently ongoing.

The situation in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Stavky and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupying forces have attempted to advance thirteen times near Zakitne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka; one clash is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders successfully repelled seven attacks near Ivanopillia, Illinivka and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, twelve attempts by the occupiers to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Kucheriiv Yar, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Udachne and Hryshyne have been recorded since the start of the day; two firefights are ongoing.

On the Oleksandrivka front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled two attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad and Verbove.

Read more: Russians have intensified attacks almost along the entire front line, - Joint Forces Task Force

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas around Hirky and Novoselivka, and in the direction of Pryvilne, Rizdvianka and Kopaniv.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Kam'yanske and Plavni.

Other areas

No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk sectors.

In other areas, there are currently no significant changes in the situation either.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.