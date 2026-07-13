US will take control of Strait of Hormuz and guard it, but not for free, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will take control of the Strait of Hormuz and guard it.

He made the statement on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to him, the United States dealt Iran a very powerful blow last night.

"Every time they send a drone, we hit them very hard. But we had a deal. What nobody knows, we had a deal. It was a done deal, and then they broke it."They always break it. We’ve had 10 deals with these people.

"So we are just going to hit them very hard. And we are going to... we are going to hold the strait, and we’ll probably run ​it. We’ll become ‌the guardian of the strait. Maybe we’ll ‌call it ​the guardian ⁠angel of the ⁠strait,’" Trump said.

The US leader noted that the United States should be compensated for this.

"Because the other nations are very wealthy, and they are on our side. We can’t be expected to do that for nothing, unlike we had for many years. You know, we... we guarded the strait for 50 years, and we never got paid for it. ... We never made any money... we guarded it for free. And now we are going to guard it, and we will be paid for guarding it—a lot of money," the US president added.

Read more: US military operation against Iran completed – Rubio

Background

Media previously reported that the United States had struck more than 100 targets in Iran following a missile attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The targets hit included missile and drone launch sites, ammunition depots and communications equipment.

Iran announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to vessels.

Read more: US has struck Iran for second time in week