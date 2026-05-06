US military operation against Iran completed – Rubio

The United States has completed its military operation against Iran, called "Epic Fury," and is moving to a new phase of action in the region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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According to Rubio, Washington has achieved its objectives and is now focusing on ensuring the security of shipping.

Read more: Iran proposes that US end war within 30 days, — AP

End of operation and new US course

The Secretary of State stressed that the operation had limited objectives and had now been completed.

"The operation is complete. We achieved the objectives of this operation," Rubio said.

He also emphasized that US actions were defensive in nature and aimed at protecting vessels in the region.

Read more: Trump orders US Navy to prepare for extended blockade of Strait of Hormuz - Wall Street Journal

Project Freedom and control of the Strait of Hormuz

After the active phase, the United States is moving to implement the Freedom Initiative. Its goal is to ensure the safe and unhindered movement of merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio described the project as a kind of protective system designed to prevent attacks on shipping and the mining of waters.

Washington also stresses that Iran’s control over the strait must not become a tool of pressure on global trade.

Read more: US has stated that Iran is on brink of collapse

Negotiations and the risk of further escalation

The US side is considering a diplomatic path to resolving the issue of Iran’s nuclear program. At the same time, the United States does not rule out a military scenario if talks fail.

Rubio noted that the issue of enriched uranium and its further use remains central to dialogue with Tehran.

US President Donald Trump earlier allowed for the possibility of renewed strikes if Iran violates the ceasefire or talks reach a deadlock.

Read more: US has fired over 1,000 Tomahawk missiles and up to 2,000 air defense missiles since Iran war began - WSJ