Trump orders US Navy to prepare for extended blockade of Strait of Hormuz - Wall Street Journal

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. Navy to prepare for a possible long-term blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Officials in Washington have stated their intention to intensify economic pressure on Tehran as hostilities enter their third month.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing information from the Wall Street Journal.

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What are Trump's intentions?

As noted, the U.S. president made this decision following consultations with senior officials. The proposed plan effectively blocks navigation for all vessels bound for or departing from Iranian ports.

According to sources, Trump considers this option less risky than resuming large-scale airstrikes. At the same time, this approach allows Washington to maintain its influence in the conflict without resorting to direct escalation, the article states.

Read more: US has stated that Iran is on brink of collapse

The protracted phase

According to estimates, this strategy effectively prolongs the conflict. Even if the intensity of hostilities were to decrease, the situation regarding the safety of navigation in the region remains unstable.

The U.S. plans to restrict Iranian oil exports as much as possible in order to reduce Tehran’s revenue. In response, Iran continues to restrict shipping traffic in the strait for most shipments. This creates additional tension in the global energy market and increases uncertainty.

Trump's statements on Iran

The day before, Trump claimed that Iran had allegedly asked the U.S. to lift maritime restrictions. On his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote that Tehran is seeking to reopen the waterway as soon as possible, as it tries to stabilize the domestic situation and address issues of governance. He also claims that Iran is in a "state of collapse."

According to the U.S. side, Iran is offering to resume shipping in exchange for access to its own ports. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that such a proposal appears acceptable, but Tehran wants to postpone discussions on its nuclear program, which is not in line with the U.S. position.

Read more: Billionaire Mordashov’s yacht, flying Russian flag, has passed through Strait of Hormuz, – BBC. PHOTO

What preceded it?

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Iran is trying to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, which is unacceptable to Washington. He stressed that the United States supports freedom of navigation and will not allow restrictions on international shipping.

Donald Trump also reported that American negotiators will not participate in negotiations with Iran in Pakistan, but Tehran can directly contact the US to resolve the situation.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he is trying to convince the US and Iran to agree on the restoration of normal shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.