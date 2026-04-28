Billionaire Mordashov’s yacht, flying Russian flag, has passed through Strait of Hormuz, – BBC. PHOTO

The 142-metre superyacht Nord, flying the Russian flag and owned by Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov, managed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite the blockade. It has become one of the few private vessels to have successfully traversed this sea route in recent months.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the BBC.

Route details

The publication notes that Mordashov’s yacht, which is subject to sanctions, set sail from Dubai to Muscat (Oman) last weekend.

Read more: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again over US ’pirate actions’, - media

Mordashov, who has close ties to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is not listed as the official owner of the luxury yacht. However, Nord records indicate that in 2022 it was registered to a company owned by his wife.

It is also noted that the yacht set sail from Dubai on Friday evening and arrived at Al Mouj, a marina in the capital of Oman, on Sunday morning.

Read more: Ships reportedly fired upon in Strait of Hormuz as tensions soar

What led up to this?

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran is attempting to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, which is unacceptable to Washington. He emphasised that the United States supports freedom of navigation and will not allow restrictions on international shipping.

Donald Trump also reported that American negotiators would not take part in talks with Iran in Pakistan, but that Tehran could approach the US directly to resolve the situation.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he is trying to persuade the US and Iran to agree on the resumption of normal shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Incidentally, we previously reported that four Ukrainian minesweepers, currently stationed in the UK, may join the international mission to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: Trump is skeptical of Iran’s new peace proposal, - WSJ