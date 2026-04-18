Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again over US ’pirate actions’, - media

Tensions are rising in the Strait of Hormuz: Iran has announced tighter controls on the passage of ships and accused the US of violating transit rules.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Iranian media and The Guardian.

What is the current situation regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

In particular, as reported by Mehr News Agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of the Iranian organisation ‘Khatam al-Anbia’ stated that transit through the strait has returned to a regime of strict military control.

Iran has stated that these measures are a response to the actions of the United States, in particular the naval blockade, which Tehran has described as "acts of piracy".

"For this reason, control over the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is under the strict management and control of the armed forces," The Guardian quotes a statement from the Iranian Armed Forces’ Operational Command.

Read on Censor.NET: Trump expects progress in talks with Iran: Many issues have been agreed. The main thing is that they do not have nuclear weapons

How long will the blockade last?

The statement also notes that the Strait of Hormuz will remain effectively closed until the US ensures full freedom of maritime navigation.

"Until the US restores full freedom of navigation for vessels travelling from Iran to their destination and from their destination back to Iran, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its current state," the statement reads.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Iran had opened the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States would continue the naval blockade despite the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. It would apply only to Iran. Trump also stated that Washington did not need the help of the "useless" NATO.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that more than ten countries have expressed their readiness to provide resources and join a defence mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The mission will be led by Britain and France.

Read also: Zelenskyy: We must all work together to remove threats in the Strait of Hormuz