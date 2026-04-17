Over 10 countries ready to join mission in Strait of Hormuz – Starmer

More than ten countries have expressed readiness to provide resources and join a defense mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced this, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

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Meeting on the Strait of Hormuz

As noted, today, April 17, France and the UK held a meeting in Paris with the participation of 49 countries to discuss preparations for a possible multinational defense mission to protect navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as conditions permit.

French President Emmanuel Macron noted that the meeting allowed them to send a unified message demanding the immediate and unconditional unblocking of the strait.

Read more: Zelenskyy to take part in leaders’ meeting on Strait of Hormuz

More details

In turn, Starmer reported that more details will be announced next week.

"We will continue this work at a military planning conference to be held in London next week, where we will announce more details regarding the composition of the mission, and already over a dozen countries have offered to provide resources," Starmer said.

Read more: Iran opens Strait of Hormuz

Background