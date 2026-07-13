Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 13 July – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 13 July, Russian attack drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy targets

At 6:45 p.m. – Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV heading towards Synelnykove.

At 6:54 p.m. – Mykolaiv region: UAV near Ochakiv.

At 6:58 p.m. – Jet-powered UAV heading towards Biliari from over the sea.

At 7:27 p.m. – Sumy: UAV approaching the city from the north. Mykolaiv region: UAV heading north.

Updated information

At 7:56 p.m. – Jet-powered UAV heading towards Pivdenne (Odesa region).

At 8:39 p.m. – Sumy: UAV approaching the city from the north.

At 8:59 p.m. – KABs heading towards the Donetsk region.

At 9:01 p.m. – KABs heading towards the Kharkiv region.

At 9:06 p.m. – Kharkiv region: missile threat.

At 9:07 p.m. – Kharkiv region: high-speed target on a southerly course towards Slobozhanske.

At 9:13 p.m. – Kharkiv region: high-speed target heading towards Vvedenka.

At 9:15 p.m. – KABs heading towards the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:25 p.m. – Jet-powered UAV approaching the Mykolaiv region from the south.

At 9:42 p.m. – KABs heading towards the Donetsk region.

At 9:54 p.m. – KABs heading towards the Zaporizhzhia region.

Stay in safe places during the air-raid alert!!

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