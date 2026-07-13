Next Coalition of Willing meeting to be held in Ukraine – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the participants in the Coalition of the Willing meeting had agreed to hold their next meeting in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as reported by European Pravda.
Agreement on a new meeting in Ukraine
"It is important that we have agreed to hold the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Ukraine," the president said.
According to Zelenskyy, 40 participants joined the meeting on 13 July, including Moldova.
During the meeting, the leaders discussed several issues, including preparations of Ukraine’s energy sector for the winter period.
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