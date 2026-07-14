Navy has revealed details of destruction of Russian vessel off Novorossiysk: ship ’Izumrud’ was hit, and there have been fatalities amongstcrew

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has destroyed the Russian FSB border vessel ‘Izumrud’.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Navy.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of a successful operation

It is reported that Ukrainian naval personnel sank a 2nd-class border patrol vessel using a Sargan-3000 unmanned maritime system near Novorossiysk. There are fatalities and injuries amongst the vessel’s crew.

The Navy points out that it was the *Izumrud* that took part in the attack on Ukrainian Navy vessels in the Kerch Strait on 25 November 2018.

For reference:

The Coast Guard patrol ship "Izumrud" was launched in 2014. The ship was fitted with a helicopter landing pad. Length: 62.5 m. Displacement: approximately 630–750 tonnes. Maximum speed: up to 27 knots.

What led up to it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a patrol vessel and a tanker belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet had been hit in Gelendzhik.

Watch more: Occupiers filmed destruction of Russian ’shadow fleet’ tankers in Sea of Azov. VIDEO