Poland wants to work more closely with Ukrainian defence companies

Poland is keen to cooperate more closely with Ukraine in the defence industry and hopes to see its defence industry play a greater role in joint projects and arms procurement.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, made in Warsaw, as quoted by "Ukrinform".

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The collaboration has not yet lived up to expectations

According to the minister, the current level of cooperation between Ukraine and Poland in the defence industry is insufficient.

"Is this cooperation currently at a satisfactory level? No, it is not. Are Polish-Ukrainian investments and technology transfers taking place at the pace we would like? No, they are not," emphasised Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He emphasised that Warsaw supports the strengthening of Ukraine’s defence capabilities, but expects more active cooperation with Polish defence industry companies.

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Terms and conditions regarding the MiG-29

The minister noted that the state-owned defence conglomerate PGZ, which has opened a representative office in Kyiv, is set to play an important role in developing this cooperation.

According to him, this will enable Ukraine to make more effective use of European funds to purchase weapons from Poland, and will also contribute to the development of the Polish defence industry.

Kosiniak-Kamysz pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces are already using Polish Krab self-propelled artillery systems, which are being repaired at Polish defence industry facilities.

He also touched upon the issue of the possible transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Poland expects reciprocity in the form of the transfer of unmanned technology.

The minister noted that, in the event of the transfer of equipment, Warsaw expects to receive drone technology and expertise in the field of unmanned systems from Ukraine.